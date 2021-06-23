Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.06. 204,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.31. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.