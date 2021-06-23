Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the highest is $4.04. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $14.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $511.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $503.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $432.14 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

