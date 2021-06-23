Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

CHPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE CHPT opened at $32.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $53,400,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

