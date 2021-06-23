Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $429,912.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.53 million and $429,912.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053963 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039287 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,016,189 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.