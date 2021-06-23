Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and traded as high as $20.66. Natuzzi shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 25,782 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $226.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Natuzzi Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

