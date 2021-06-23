National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $494.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $260.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

EYE traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. 571,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,339. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.