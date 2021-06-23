National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE NGG opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.