National Grid (LON:NG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Grid plc (LON:NG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 932.30 ($12.18). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 924.90 ($12.08), with a volume of 9,882,207 shares traded.

NG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,033.69 ($13.51).

Get National Grid alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 922.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.83%.

About National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.