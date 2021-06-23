National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.04 Million

Brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $204.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.47 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $199.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $975.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $997.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

NESR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

