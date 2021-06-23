National Bank Financial Increases Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPL opened at C$20.37 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.67. The firm has a market cap of C$8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.59.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.