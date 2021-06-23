Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $109.12 and last traded at $109.12. Approximately 12,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 894,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.88.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,582 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $49,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,427,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,526 shares of company stock valued at $30,680,936 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natera by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

