Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $110.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,427,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,526 shares of company stock worth $30,680,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

