NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NanoVibronix were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NanoVibronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoVibronix stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91. NanoVibronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.16.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

