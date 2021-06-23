MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.59. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 26,985 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.
MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.