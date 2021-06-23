MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.59. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 26,985 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

