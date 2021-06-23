Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,367 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 720,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 9,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 18,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 119,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 135,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,120,119. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.