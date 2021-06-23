Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,317 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,501,714,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.45. 195,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,902,610. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $455.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

