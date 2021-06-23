Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 48.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 6,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,574. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

