Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $21,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 116.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Five Below stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.50. 1,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

