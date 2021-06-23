Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,666 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 849.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,146,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,446,000 after buying an additional 1,707,876 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,956,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

