Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 7,698 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

