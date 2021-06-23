Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

NYSE LMT opened at $382.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.