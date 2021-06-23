Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 172,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

