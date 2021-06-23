Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 29,405 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.

PGX opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

