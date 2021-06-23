Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

