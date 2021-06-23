MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €193.64 ($227.82).

ETR MTX opened at €219.90 ($258.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €207.14. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a twelve month high of €223.20 ($262.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

