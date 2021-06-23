MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MTN Group stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

