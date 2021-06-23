MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MTN Group stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $8.07.
MTN Group Company Profile
