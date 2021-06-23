Moxian Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 17,955 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,497% compared to the typical volume of 1,124 call options.

Shares of MOXC stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. Moxian has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

