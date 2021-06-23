Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 118,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,749 shares of company stock worth $1,347,870 over the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

