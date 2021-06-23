Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $135.32

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$135.32 and traded as high as C$143.27. Morguard shares last traded at C$142.98, with a volume of 43,620 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Morguard in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$135.79.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.96 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 13.5400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.72%.

Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

