Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Average Rating for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.16.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.