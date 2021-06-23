Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Reduced by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $264,248,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.02. 385,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a market cap of $160.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

