Monolith (TKN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,483.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $4,483.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,285,263 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

