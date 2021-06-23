MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,491,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $1,519,284.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $380.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

