monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of MNDY opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $237.50.
monday.com Company Profile
Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.