monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MNDY opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

