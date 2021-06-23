Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 338 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.