Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $326,000 Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after acquiring an additional 362,467 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 356,993 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $23,683,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $143.85 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.61.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.