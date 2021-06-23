Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $313,000 Stock Position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,475,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 85,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

