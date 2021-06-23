Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $298,000 Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

UMB Financial stock opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

