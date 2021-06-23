Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $13,670,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Kelly Services stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.