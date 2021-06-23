Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 209,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,738,167 shares.The stock last traded at $5.46 and had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

