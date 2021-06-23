Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 209,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,738,167 shares.The stock last traded at $5.46 and had previously closed at $5.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
