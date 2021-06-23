Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

