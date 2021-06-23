Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Natera worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natera by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Natera by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,526 shares of company stock worth $30,680,936 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

