Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $183.05. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

