Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,846 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

NYSE UPS opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

