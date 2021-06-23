Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,654 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $266.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

