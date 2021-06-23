MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $378,658.42

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $378,658.42 and approximately $2,472.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,016.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.20 or 0.05865432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.89 or 0.01387247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00380004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00116015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00634054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00368085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007125 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038512 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

