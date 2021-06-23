MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.82 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $59.82 million and approximately $182,509.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $5.57 or 0.00016696 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00378475 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00970215 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,746,797 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.