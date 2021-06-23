Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-1.690 EPS.
NYSE:MAA opened at $169.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $172.33.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.82.
In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
