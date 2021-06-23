Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-1.690 EPS.

NYSE:MAA opened at $169.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.82.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

