Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

